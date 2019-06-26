TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) has agreed to resolutions with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Staff and the Brazilian authorities (the Federal Prosecution Service (MPF), the Comptroller General of Brazil (CGU), and the Attorney General of Brazil (AGU)) to resolve anti-corruption investigations in Brazil and relating to the intermediary, Unaoil.

Image: Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC. Photo: courtesy of TechnipFMC.

The Company has agreed to pay a total of $301.3 million to these authorities to resolve investigations into conduct dating back over a decade ago. TechnipFMC fully cooperated with these authorities, and this is the first simultaneous resolution to include all U.S. and Brazilian authorities. TechnipFMC will not be required to have a monitor and will, instead, provide reports on its anti-corruption program to the Brazilian and U.S. authorities for two and three years, respectively.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “Today we announce the resolution of these investigations. This conduct dating back over a decade ago, taken by former employees, does not reflect the core values of our Company today. We are committed to doing business the right way, and that means operating with integrity everywhere. Our strong compliance program supports this commitment, and we will continue to enhance our program to ensure that our employees have the practical tools and resources to do business the right way. We will remain focused on rewarding the trust that our clients have put in TechnipFMC by delivering industry-leading innovation, superior client service, and exceptional project execution.”

As part of this resolution, TechnipFMC entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the DOJ related to charges of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) related to conduct in Brazil and with Unaoil. In addition, Technip USA, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA related to conduct in Brazil. The Company will also provide the DOJ reports on its anti-corruption program during the term of the DPA.

In Brazil, TechnipFMC subsidiaries Technip Brasil – Engenharia, Instalações E Apoio Marítimo Ltda. and Flexibrás Tubos Flexíveis Ltda. entered into leniency agreements with both the MPF and the CGU/AGU related to conduct in Brazil dating back over a decade ago. The Company has committed, as part of those agreements, to make certain enhancements to their compliance programs in Brazil during a two-year self-reporting period, which aligns with its commitment to cooperation and transparency with the compliance community in Brazil and globally.

Additionally, TechnipFMC has reached an agreement in principle with the SEC Staff, subject to final SEC approval.

As previously disclosed, TechnipFMC has also been cooperating with an investigation by the French Parquet National Financier (PNF) related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana. To date, this investigation has not reached resolution. TechnipFMC remains committed to finding a resolution with the PNF and will maintain a $70 million provision related to this investigation.

