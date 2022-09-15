Under the contract, the company will be responsible for reconfiguring and installing umbilicals and flexible pipe in a new configuration at the offshore Brazilian field

TechnipFMC has been awarded an EPCI contract from TotalEnergies for the Lapa North East field in Brazil. (Credit: Ssu/Wikimedia Commons)

TechnipFMC has won an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the Lapa North East field in Brazilian waters from TotalEnergies.

The company did not reveal the value of the contract but said that it is in the range of $75m and $250m.

Lapa North East is located in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC has been tasked with reconfiguring and installing umbilicals and flexible pipe in a new configuration which will secure the production of the offshore field further.

TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes said: “The Brazilian offshore market is becoming more diverse with regard to work scope and customer opportunity.

“On Lapa North East, we are working with a valued client with whom we have built a trusted relationship. By offering the flexibility of a phased campaign, we are helping TotalEnergies accelerate its schedule and begin production sooner.”

The Lapa North East field is located nearly 300km off the coast of São Paulo state. It is contained in a water depth of 2,150m.

In 2019, Subsea 7 was given a contract pertaining to the offshore development.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 was asked to carry out transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of 35km long flexible pipelines and 20km of umbilical for connecting five wells to the Cidade de Caraguatatuba floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Lapa oil and gas field.

The Lapa field, which is located in Block BM-S-9A, has been producing since late 2016. It was initially developed by Petrobras, BG E&P Brasil (now Shell), and Repsol Sinopec Brasil.

In early 2018, Total, which is now TotalEnergies, became the operator of the deep-water field by acquiring a stake of 35% from Petrobras.