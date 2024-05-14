The contract is the latest call-off on the framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC awarded significant iEPCI contract by Woodside Energy for Xena phase 3 development. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Woodside Energy (LON: WDS) in Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, and install the subsea production system, flexible pipe, and umbilicals for the Xena Infill well (XNA03) to support ongoing production from the Pluto LNG Project. The award follows an integrated front end engineering design (iFEED) study.

The project will use the Company’s Subsea 2.0 production system. Xena Phase 3 will be tied back to existing subsea infrastructure previously supplied by TechnipFMC.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are proud to be delivering a fully integrated project from concept to execution. This project will help our long-term client meet their objectives, demonstrating the favorable impact iFEED, iEPCI, and Subsea 2.0 can have on project economics.”

The contract is the latest call-off on the framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC.

Source: Company Press Release