TechnipFMC awarded significant iEPCI contract by Shell for Dover development. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Shell plc (FTSE: SHEL) (AMS: SHELL) (NYSE: SHEL) for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

TechnipFMC will supply the subsea tree systems in addition to the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems.

The Dover development will tie back to the Appomattox platform, where TechnipFMC previously supplied and installed the subsea production systems.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Dover represents a continuation of our decades-long relationship with Shell. We look forward to helping extend production in this prolific basin.”

