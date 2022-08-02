Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines

TechnipFMC awarded significant contract for gas to energy project in Guyana. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana.

Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines. The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “The Gas to Energy Project is another example of how we are helping deliver the energy the world needs, and we are thrilled to be supporting another project in Guyana. We remain proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities.”

TechnipFMC currently employs more than 85 Guyanese, and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million; the full contract award will not be included in inbound orders until the project receives final investment decision and government approvals.

Source: Company Press Release