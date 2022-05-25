The two firms will handle the engineering, construction coordination, start-up, and commissioning of the 4MTA liquefaction facility

Artistic impression of the Texas LNG project. (Credit: Texas LNG)

A consortium of Technip Energies USA and Samsung Engineering has been appointed as the lead project contractor by Texas LNG Brownsville for the Texas LNG project in South Texas.

Texas LNG is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to be built at the Port of Brownsville in Brownsville, near the US–Mexico border. The project is located at the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico.

It has a permitted capacity for producing four million tonnes per annum (MTA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The project’s holding company, Texas LNG Brownsville, is majority owned by Glenfarne Group. Samsung Engineering is an indirect minority stakeholder in Texas LNG Brownsville.

Glenfarne CEO and founder Brendan Duval said: “We’re proud to have selected such preeminent businesses as Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering to build our Texas LNG export facility.

“With the help of these partners, Texas LNG will be one of the cleanest LNG export facilities in the world, powered by renewable energy and providing access to secure energy supply for economies across the world.”

Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering will handle all aspects of the delivery of the liquefaction facility. These include engineering, construction coordination, start-up, and commissioning, all under a project financeable structure.

The Texas LNG project is expected to reach a final investment decision this year. The two-train project is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2026.

Each of the two trains will have a capacity of 2MTA and will use the standard Air Products liquefaction technology. The project has authorisation from the US Department of Energy to export the produced LNG to free trade agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries.

Technip Energies gas and low carbon energies SVP Loic Chapuis said: “We’re looking forward to supporting Texas LNG in its promise to provide environmentally-responsible, clean natural gas using our all electric, emissions free, SnapLNG design to its customers around the world.

“Our team of world-class LNG project engineers, working jointly with Samsung Engineering, will ensure that the facility will be capable of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas export to global markets.”