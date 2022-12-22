Under the contract valued at €250m, Technip Energies will supply cracking furnaces for the 2,000kta ethane cracker of the integrated polymers facility owned by QatarEnergy and CPChem and located along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas

QatarEnergy and CPChem award a contract related to the Golden Triangle polymers project to Technip Energies. (Credit: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.)

Technip Energies has secured a contract pertaining to the $8.5bn Golden Triangle polymers project in Texas from Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy.

Under the contract valued at €250m, Technip Energies will deliver cracking furnaces for the ethane cracker of the polymers facility located along the Gulf Coast in Orange.

The ethane cracker will have a capacity of 2,000 kilotons per annum (kta).

According to Technip Energies, the contract aligns with its early engagement strategy with QatarEnergy and CPChem, which is said to have led to the selection of its proprietary ethylene technology.

The contract also includes the completion of the ethylene license and process design package (PDP), said the engineering and technology company.

Technip Energies sustainable fuels, chemicals, and circularity SVP Bhaskar Patel said: “We are very pleased that CPChem and QatarEnergy selected our cracker technology and design for this mega-cracker project.

“Utilising our extensive experience with ethylene cracker design and our latest advancements to reduce emissions will contribute to their efforts to help enable a lower carbon future.”

Technip Energies said that the modularised cracking furnaces to be supplied to the Golden Triangle polymers project will have seven large capacity furnaces.

The company claimed that the cracker is designed by utilising modern emissions reduction technology and processes that drive lesser greenhouse gas emissions than comparable facilities in the US and Europe.

Apart from the ethane cracker, the Golden Triangle polymers project will house two high-density polyethylene units with capacities of 1,000kta each.

Last month, CPChem and QatarEnergy took a final investment decision (FID) on the integrated polymers facility. The plant is targeted to start operations in 2026.