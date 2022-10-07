The FEED contract covers the design of an onshore gas plant including the integrated flow assurance of the native CO2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform where it will be reinjected

Technip Energies to perform FEED for PTTEP Lang Lebah onshore gas plant associated with carbon capture in Malaysia. (Credit: Talpa from Pixabay)

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been selected by PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd. to perform the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of the Lang Lebah Onshore Gas Plant 2 (OGP2) project located in Bintulu, Sarawak, in Malaysia.

The FEED contract covers the design of an onshore gas plant including the integrated flow assurance of the native CO2 capture, compression and transportation via pipeline up to the offshore wellhead platform where it will be reinjected. The gas coming from the Lang Lebah offshore field will be treated before being sent to the Malaysia LNG complex.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low-Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, stated, “We are very pleased to have been selected by PTTEP for this landmark gas development in Sarawak. Bringing Technip Energies expertise in designing large scale gas plants with CO2 capture and transportation, we are committed to making this project another successful milestone in our longstanding relationship with PTTEP and our history in Malaysia.”

The Lang Lebah OGP2 project is one of the key projects of the Sarawak Integrated Sour Gas Evacuation System (SISGES) Development. SISGES is expected to be the catalyst for further development of untapped sour gas resources off the coast of Sarawak.

Source: Company Press Release