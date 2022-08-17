Technip Energies will design the floating foundation by incorporating its in-house floater technology, dubbed INO15, which is suitable for large-scale production

FEED contract awarded for Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind project. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Technip Energies, together with its consortium partners, has received a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Ulsan Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm.

The consortium also includes engineering, construction and services company Subsea 7 and South Korea-based shipbuilding and repairing company Samkang M&T.

The wind project developers Corio Generation and TotalEnergies have selected the consortium to conduct a detailed FEED study for the offshore wind farm.

Under the FEED contract, the consortium will provide engineering services for the floater, mooring, and inter-array cable (IAC), in collaboration with a wind turbine supplier.

Technip Energies is expected to incorporate its in-house floater technology, dubbed INO15, into the design of the floating foundation.

With 15MW capacity, INO15 technology is based on a three columns semi-submersible floater which is well suited for large-scale production.

Technip Energies SVP carbon-free solutions Laure Mandrou said: “While leveraging our in-house floater technology INO15TM and the complementarity of strong industrial players, we are excited to contribute to build the future of the floating offshore wind in South Korea fostering the global energy transition.”

Subsea 7 floating wind VP Philippe Gleize said: “The Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm project represents an exciting opportunity for Subsea 7 and furthers our involvement in the floating wind market in South Korea.

“We are very pleased to have been selected as a consortium partner and are looking forward to working collaboratively with our clients and all parties involved in maximising the wealth of knowledge, capability and expertise we collectively bring to deliver this FEED project.”

Ulsan Gray Whale 3 is a 504MW offshore wind project, located about 60 to 70km from Onsan port in Ulsan, offshore the East Coast of South Korea.

It is one of the three offshore wind projects that Corio Generation and TotalEnergies are developing off the Ulsan coast, with a total installed capacity of 1.5GW.

Last year, Corio Generation and TotalEnergies have obtained an electric business license (EBL) from South Korea’s Electricity Regulatory Commission for the first phase of the project.

Samkang M&T chairman Song Moo-suk said: “The floating offshore wind project is a breakthrough alternative to solving the limitations of fixed projects and requires cutting-edge technology and construction capabilities.

“Based on the know-how accumulated through successful offshore wind substructure projects such as Taiwan and the UK, we will secure a firm position as a global leader.”

Earlier this month, a consortium comprising TotalEnergies and Corio Generation has been pre-selected by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea.