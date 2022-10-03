The plant design maximizes the use of modularization, using Technip Energies’ extensive experience in modularized LNG projects

Technip Energies announces award of a large contract for FEED, license and proprietary equipment supply for INEOS’ project one ethane cracker. (Credit: Business Wire)

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded a large contract for the proprietary equipment supply for INEOS Olefins Belgium NV’s 1,450 kta ethane cracker in Antwerp, Belgium. This latest award is in line with our early engagement strategy and consolidates the successful completion of the Ethylene License and Extended Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) previously awarded to Technip Energies by INEOS.

The cracker is designed using Technip Energies’ latest enhancement on technologies to achieve a CO2 footprint less than 50% of the best 10% of European crackers. The furnaces are modularized and designed to fire high hydrogen fuel, and to transition to 100% hydrogen firing in the future, in addition to the plant being carbon capture ready. The plant design maximizes the use of modularization, using Technip Energies’ extensive experience in modularized LNG projects.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity, Technip Energies, stated “We are very pleased that INEOS selected our low carbon ethane cracker technology and equipment for this sizeable project. Utilizing our extensive experience with modular design will result in a reduced site assembly footprint with sustainable features to reduce emissions.”

Source: Company Press Release