ExxonMobil awards FEED contract of Rovuma LNG project to Technip Energies and JGC. (Credit: jpenrose from Pixabay)

Technip Energies and JGC have won the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from ExxonMobil for the Rovuma LNG project, an 18 million tons per annum (Mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Cabo Del Cabo Province in Mozambique.

The contract was awarded by ExxonMobil on behalf of the Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), which is a joint venture between the US-based firm, Eni, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Technip Energies gas and low carbon energies SVP Mario Tommaselli said: “We are honoured to have been selected by ExxonMobil and its partners to design the Rovuma LNG project.

“By leveraging our expertise in modularisation and electrified LNG, we are committed to support ExxonMobil and its partners towards final investment decision, as well as strengthening our presence in Mozambique to contribute to long-term economic growth and its ambition to become one of Africa’s leading LNG exporters.”

Located at Palma in the Afungi peninsula, Northeast of Mozambique, the Rovuma LNG project is planned to have 12 fully modularised LNG trains. Each of the trains is expected to have a capacity of 1.5Mtpa.

The project will avoid gas turbines and use electric-driven LNG trains. This will reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases compared to traditional LNG projects.

Besides, the Rovuma LNG facility will get prefabricated and standardised modules that will be assembled at the project location. This is expected to deliver cost competitiveness and assurance in delivery schedule.

JGC representative director and president Farhan Mujib said: “We are pleased to have been awarded by ExxonMobil and its partners, large-scale and environmentally efficient LNG Project in Mozambique. With the global focus on decarbonisation and energy security, the JGC Group is accelerating the promotion of energy transition, and this project is firmly in line with the direction of our strategy.

“We are convinced this project of national significance will contribute to enhance economic and industrial growth in Mozambique and East Africa.”

With the Rovuma LNG Project, the Mozambique Rovuma Venture will liquefy and market natural gas drawn from the Mamba fields contained in the offshore Area 4 concession in the ultra-deep Rovuma Basin.

The Mozambique Rovuma Venture holds a stake of 70% in the Area 4 block, which holds an estimated 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The remaining 30% stake in the Mozambican gas concession is held by ADNOC, KOGAS, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), which all have 10% ownership.

ADNOC acquired the stake in Area 4 concession from Galp in May 2024. The gas block also hosts the operational Coral South floating LNG project which will be joined later on by the planned Coral North FLNG development.