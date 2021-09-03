Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) has awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction

Tata Power to build new solar project in India. (Credit: atimedia from Pixabay.)

India-based Tata Power, through its subsidiary TP Saurya (TPSL), has received a ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) to construct 330MW solar projects in Neemuch Solar Park.

The project, consisting of two units with 160MW and 170MW capacities, is planned to be built in the Neemuch Solar Park, located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) has awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction.

The project is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), to supply energy to the Indian Railways and the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company.

The commissioning of the project expected within 19 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: “We are glad to receive this prestigious order for development and operation of 330 MW Solar Project from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar in Madhya Pradesh. We have been progressively growing our portfolio of grid- scale solar plants across the country.”

Tata Power, along with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed or managed capacity of 13,061MW.

It has presence across the generation of renewable, conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal and freight, logistics and power trading.

With the current contract, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4361MW with an installed capacity of 2947MW and 1414MW under implementation.

In January this year, Tata Power has received a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) contract for the development of a 110MW solar project in the state of Kerala, India.

Also, the utility has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from NTPC, worth around INR12bn ($162m) for a 320MW solar power project.