Tata Power Solar commissions a landmark EPC project of 450MWDC for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

Tata Power Solar, one of India’s largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned a 450 MWDC capacity solar pant for Brookfield Renewable India. The installation entails set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months’ timeframe. The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions.

Tata Power Solar comes with an extensive experience in executing distinguished EPC projects in the country. With the usage of 535 Wp and 540 Wp bifacial modules on a large scale. For smooth execution of the project, tractors and back loaders were used to support the frames, handle modules and higher capacity equipment. On-site infrastructure support and amenities were provided to the project workers to ensure improved productivity at site and speedier execution of the project.

Commenting on the project commissioning, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are pleased to have completed the solar plant for Brookfield Renewables India in Rajasthan in record time. This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC player in the country.”

Mr Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power added, “Investing in clean, efficient energy reduces emissions and accelerates climate action. The completion of the Brookfield Renewables India project is another step forward in our efforts to advance the country’s sustainable energy aspirations.”

Tata Power Solar has always been a pioneer in implementing and commissioning such large-scale EPC projects. With the commissioning this project, the company’s total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.

