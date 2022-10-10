Currently, the Tata Group company has a portfolio of 4.94MWp in Rajasthan, of which 2GW is commissioned and around 2.9GW capacity of solar projects is under construction

Tata Power plans to develop 8GW utility scale projects in Rajasthan. (Credit: Tata Power)

Tata Power has revealed plans to develop a 10GW renewable energy portfolio in Rajasthan, India in the next five years, which would include up to 8GW of utility scale projects along with 1GW of solar rooftop and 1,50,000 solar pumps.

The India-based power company outlined its plans for business expansion in Rajasthan while taking part in the Invest Rajasthan summit in Jaipur.

Tata Power will increase its presence in Rajasthan to produce clean energy using solar power, along with its fully-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said: “Both in terms of potential and what has been done so far, Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power.

“I am happy to be here in Invest Rajasthan summit. With its already strong footprint in the State. Tata Power is fully poised to make Rajasthan future ready and realise its full potential and emerge as a Green Power House of the country.

“We will continue to build on all three business – EPC, Solar Pump and Solar Rooftop, to the benefit of farmers, industries and common citizens of this frontier state.”

As part of the expansion projects, the company aims to generate more than 6,000-8,000 employment opportunities in Rajasthan in the coming five years. The company is said to currently employ over 4,500 people in the state.

Tata Power currently has a portfolio of 4.94MWp in the state.

In Rajasthan, the company has commissioned 2GW and has 2.87GW capacity of solar projects under construction, which are expected to be completed in the next 12 to 24 months.

Tata Power is also said to be working to establish a reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state to facilitate a quicker shift to e-mobility.

So far, the company has installed more than 1,100 home chargers along with 100 public chargers in Rajasthan. Its target is to set up 10,000 free EV charging stations throughout the state in the coming few years.