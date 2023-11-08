Takraf will be responsible for the design, fabrication and delivery of an advanced and integrated IPCC and material handling system and will deliver two primary IPCC systems, a secondary In-Pit Secondary Crushing and Conveying (IPSCC) system, and other equipment

The overall layout of the 60mtpa system at Simandou project. (Credit: TAKRAF GmbH)

Germany-based Takraf has secured a contract to deliver an integrated In-Pit Crushing and Conveying (IPCC) and material handling system for the Simandou iron ore complex in Guinea.

The industrial equipment company received the contract from mining company Rio Tinto, which holds the licence for the Simandou iron ore project.

Under the contract, Takraf will be responsible for the design, fabrication and delivery of an advanced and integrated IPCC and material handling system.

The company will deliver two IPCC systems with two Takraf X-TREME class sizers and an In-Pit Secondary Crushing and Conveying (IPSCC) system with four Takraf sizers.

It will provide two rail-mounted stackers for ore stockpiling, two rail-mounted reclaimers for ore reclaiming, and two wagon loading stations with buffer silos.

Takraf Group CEO Thomas Jabs said: “First and foremost, this is an important project for the country of Guinea and we are proud to play our part.

“Secondly, as steel producers adopt various initiatives to reduce their carbon emissions, the demand for lower-impurity and higher-grade iron ore – the essential feedstock for steel production – is growing.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Rio Tinto and all stakeholders for their trust in Takraf’s solution offering.”

Takraf will provide a complex conveyor system, including a technically sophisticated long downhill conveyor between the secondary IPSCC system and the stockyard.

The company will also provide electrical and control equipment and stockyard auxiliaries, with scope for scalability and future expansions.

In addition, Takraf has received a separate contract for technical assistance for the installation and commissioning of the conveyor system, along with its maintenance and supply of spare parts.

Jabs added: “We boast significant experience in IPCC systems and an esteemed history in delivering solutions that overcome some of the most complex engineering challenges.

“We are proud to have been selected as important partners to this project and look forward to our engineered solutions delivering upon their promise.”

Simandou is one of the world’s largest unexploited high-grade iron ore deposits, located in the Simandou mountain range in the Nzérékoré region, southern Guinea.

Last year, the government of Guinea ordered to stop works at the Simandou iron ore project in a bid to force the shareholders to agree on joint venture terms.

Earlier this year, the government decided to restart the iron ore project, after Rio Tinto and its partners reached the necessary agreements.