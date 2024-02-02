Altitec Blade Services is a pureplay wind turbine rotor blade inspection, repair and maintenance company operating from offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and South Africa

Swire Renewable Energy acquires Altitec Blade Services. (Credit: Steve from Pixabay)

Swire Renewable Energy A/S, a growth focussed renewable energy inspection, repair, and maintenance company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Altitec Blade Services (Altitec Trading Limited).

Altitec Blade Services is a pureplay wind turbine rotor blade inspection, repair and maintenance company operating from offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and South Africa. Altitec offers a comprehensive suite of onshore and offshore wind turbine blade services to wind farm owners, turbine OEM’s, insurers and other participants in the wind power generation industry.

As part of this strategic acquisition, Swire Renewable Energy will significantly widen its blade repair and maintenance capabilities, and significantly grow its capacity in blade related services, which now include all blade service and maintenance, predictive analysis, engineering, autonomous drone inspections, annual and periodic maintenance, bespoke blade repair training and repair diagnostics.

Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Swire Renewable Energy, said “Following the encouraging growth in our blade maintenance division in the last 12 months, we acquired Altitec to strengthen our blade technical capability, increase our operating capacity, and expand our regional footprint.”

“There is significant technical and regional synergy between the two companies and the business combination will enable us to market and operate our blade, HV electrical, mechanical, pre-assembly, and installation services throughout a much stronger and broader network.”

We are also very focussed on developing our newly acquired business units in Africa and Australia. These are emerging high growth renewable energy services markets where we have significant group experience. We will be leveraging our long standing relationships in Africa and Australia to ensure we develop a long term competitive position”, he said.

Tom Dyffort, Managing Director of Altitec Blade Services, said “Altitec has developed a strong position in the wind turbine industry since its inception and has a solid customer base and highly professional and technical blade skillset. We are looking forward to integrating with Swire Renewable Energy and optimising our marketing through the larger combined network, enabling us to grow and scale in both onshore and offshore blade repair services internationally”.

Over the coming months, the Altitec business and regional offices will be integrated and then trade as Swire Renewable Energy across the broader group.

The Altitec acquisition follows Swire Renewable Energy’s October 2023 acquisition of Wind Power Solutions AB (WPS) in Sweden. WPS is a wind turbine inspection, repair and maintenance business operating throughout Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all the highly skilled Altitec blade technicians and Altitec staff across the network into Swire Renewable Energy, and continuing to expand our portfolio of competitive wind turbine services internationally”, Ryan Smith, CEO, Swire Renewable Energy, said.

Source: Company Press Release