The contract was awarded to the inverter and energy storage system solutions provider by the engineering and construction group of Samsung C&T

Samsung C&T awards inverter solution contract to Sungrow for a Qatari solar power plant. (Credit: PRNewswire/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

Sungrow Power Supply has won a contract from Samsung C&T to provide its 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to an 814MWac solar power project in Qatar.

The contract was awarded to the inverter and energy storage system solutions provider by Samsung C&T’s engineering and construction group.

Samsung C&T vice president and procurement and estimation department head Juyoul Kim said: “The Qatar project is an important step for Samsung C&T to expand its global renewable energy business. We believe that this cooperation will be able to successfully complete the project and provide a demonstration for the world.”

According to Sungrow Power Supply, the solar photovoltaic (PV) plant is anticipated to be completed by 2024. It will become the largest solar plant in the country, said the company, surpassing the 800MWp Al Kharsaah solar power plant owned by QatarEnergy and Marubeni and inaugurated in October 2022.

The 814MWac PV project can produce nearly 1,800 GWh of clean electricity per annum and can offset 900,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Sungrow Senior Vice President and PV & storage BG global sales and marketing president James Wu said: “Qatar has become an important country in the global solar energy development and an important part of Sungrow’s business in the Middle East. It is a great honor to cooperate with Samsung C&T this time.

“Sungrow will continue to provide partners with high-quality PV and storage solutions based on its profound insight and project experience in the Middle East market, ensure timely delivery of projects and customer investment return, and accelerate the local energy transition.”

In late December 2022, Sungrow said that its 1500V string inverter solution was installed at the 20MW Taung Daw Gwin PV plant in Myanmar. During the same month, the company supplied its PV inverter solutions for the 580MW Serra do Mel 1 to 6 PV plants owned by Voltalia in Brazil.