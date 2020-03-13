The Wright Solar project is claimed to be the California's largest of its kind built exclusively for a CCA agency

Sungrow has delivered inverter solutions for the Wright solar project in California's Central Valley. (Credit: Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

Sungrow has delivered Sungrow SG2500U-MV turnkey inverter solutions for the 200MW Wright Solar project in California’s Central Valley in the US.

Commissioned earlier this year, the Wright Solar project is being developed by Clēnera while Swinerton Renewable Energy is the construction contractor.

The project is claimed to be the California’s largest of its kind built exclusively for a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) agency.

Featuring the 1500Vdc turnkey solution SG2500U-MV, the solar farm has capacity to produce power required to meet the power needs of more than 100,000 San Mateo County homes per year.

The SG2500U-MV solution features an integration of the 2.5MW central inverter, MV transformer and LV auxiliary power in a 20ft container.

Clēnera operations vice-president Michael Gallego said: “Our Sungrow inverters continue to provide reliable energy throughout the Clēnera portfolio of operating solar facilities. Ontime deliveries, speed of commissioning, and prompt service have made them a preferred partner for our growing list of assets.”

SG2500U-MV solution can work stably even during high temperatures

Sungrow said that the solution is designed to enable simplified transportation and installation as well as quick operation and maintenance.

The solution’s smart forced air-cooling technology allows it to work stably even during the high temperatures in the summer months.

Additionally, the solution is compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, enabling high yields, which is recognized widely in the region. It is developed for large-scale flat ground plants.

Power generated by the facility is sold to Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE), under a exclusive 25-year power purchase agreement signed earlier.

PCE CEO Jan Pepper said: “This is a huge step for PCE and our customers. The Wright Solar project moves us toward our goal of providing all customers with 100 percent renewable power by 2025.”

