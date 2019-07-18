The acquisition is set to add a range of licensed technologies and additional engineering resources to Sulzer’s existing process plant design, construction and commissioning capabilities

Image: GTC’s expertise would further strengthen Sulzer’s technology licensing for the refinery and petrochemical industry. Photo: Courtesy of Sulzer Ltd.

Sulzer has acquired GTC Technology, a US-based petrochemical solutions provider, to extended its petrochemical processing capabilities.

The purchase is set to add a range of licensed technologies and additional engineering resources to Sulzer’s existing process plant design, construction and commissioning capabilities.

Sulzer Chemtech global strategy and business development Head Daniel Rytz said: “GTC Technology has successfully applied its process technologies to complete many significant projects. We believe that together we could massively increasethe business in three to five years.

“Based on a year-long discussion with GTC prior to the purchase, I could clearly see the signs of strong chemistry and compatibility between the companies. Our ways of thinking and views on future development are similar and well-aligned. These contribute to the creation of a motivational working environment that nurtures new ideas and ensures continuous improvement of our solutions.”

The current transaction is set to strengthen Sulzer’s role as a petrochemical process technology provider.

The new business expansion adds to the company’s capacity to design and deliver a broad range of offerings from refinery column internals to complete bioplastic (PLA) production plants.

Sulzer said that the complementary scope of GTC’s expertise would further strengthen its technology licensing for the refinery and petrochemical industry, including complete engineering packages, proprietary equipment, and the supply of chemical solvents and catalysts.

GTC Technology corporate communications manager Chuck Fink said: “The entire staff at GTC is very excited about becoming part of Sulzer’s team and the opportunities that a larger provider of separation equipment offers. Our customers will certainly benefitfrom the synergy between our businesses, a greater depth of resources and a more comprehensive offering.”

The transaction enables GTC customers to benefit from Sulzer’s global network of facilities for designing, manufacturing, testing, maintaining and repairing mass transfer components.

Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, Sulzer has a network of over 180 production and service sites in about 50 countries around the world.