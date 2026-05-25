Subsea7 plans to begin offshore operations between 2027 and 2028. Credit: Subsea7.

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Vår Energi for the Goliat Gas Export Project in the Barents Sea off the coast of Norway.

According to Subsea7, the contract is valued between $150m and $300m.

Under the contract, Subsea7 will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of a 12.7km, 10in uninsulated carbon steel pipeline. The company will also be responsible for setting up the necessary subsea infrastructure to securely connect the gas export system.

Subsea7 said the project management and engineering tasks will start immediately from its Stavanger office in Norway. The company plans to begin offshore operations between 2027 and 2028.

The contract is part of a strategic partnership agreement signed in late March 2026 between Vår Energi, Subsea7, and OneSubsea.

Subsea7 Norway vice president Erik Femsteinevik said: “We are proud to be awarded the Goliat Gas Export Project, which represents the first contract awarded under our new strategic partnership agreement with Vår Energi.

“This is an important milestone that demonstrates the strong foundation of trust and collaboration already established between our organisations. Together, we share a clear commitment to early engagement, predictable delivery, and safe, efficient execution.

“Working closely from the outset places us in a strong position to create value and deliver a high‑quality solution for this important development.”

The project aims to increase oil production at the Goliat field by enhancing reservoir management after extracting gas reserves, which are presently being reinjected. The gas from the Goliat field is transported to the Hammerfest LNG facility located on Melkøya via the existing 143km long Snøhvit pipeline system.

The Goliat field is located in the Goliat licence (PL229), operated by Vår Energi with a 65% interest, while Equinor holds the remaining 35%.

Last month, Vår Energi and Equinor filed a revised plan for development and operation (PDO) of the Goliat Gas Export project to the Norwegian Ministry of Energy.