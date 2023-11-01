Although the exact value of the contract is undisclosed, the subsea engineering and construction contractor has suggested that it exceeds $750m

Petrobras awards contract to Subsea7 related to the Mero 4 field development. (Credit: SUBSEA7)

Subsea 7 has bagged a contract from Petrobras pertaining to the development of the Mero 4 field in Brazilian waters, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

While the exact value of the contract remains undisclosed, the subsea engineering and construction contractor has indicated it to be over $750m.

According to Subsea 7, the contract calls for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of 76km of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system.

Mero 4 represents the fourth phase development of the deepwater Mero field in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin. Located at a water depth of 2,200m, the field is positioned nearly 200km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Subsea 7 said that project management and engineering will begin promptly at its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. The pipeline fabrication will be undertaken at Subsea7’s spoolbase in Ubu, located in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

The company also revealed that offshore operations are slated for execution in 2025 and 2026.

Subsea7 vice president Yann Cottart said: “This contract builds on decades of experience executing major EPCI projects around the world and extends our portfolio of projects in Brazil.

“Subsea7 looks forward to continuing its strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras as we work together to successfully deliver the Mero 4 project.”

Petrobras is the operator of the Mero unitised field with a stake of 38.6%.

The Brazilian firm’s partners in the field include Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.

Petrobras and its partners took a final investment decision (FID) on the Mero 4 project in August 2021.

Expected to start up by 2025, the Mero 4 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit dubbed as FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão will have a liquid treatment capacity of 180,000 barrels per day. Its production capacity will be 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).