Image: Newly formed Strategic Solar Sourcing to support SME solar firms. Photo: Courtesy of Strategic Solar Sourcing.

Strategic Solar Sourcing, a newly formed company by a group of wind and solar industry executives, has announced that it will offer small and medium-sized solar businesses supply chain management outsourcing services and products that previously available only to large organisations.

The offerings include low-cost equipment pricing on modules, inverters and racking with resulting significant bottom-line improvements.

Headed by the management team that built Tri Global Energy and Sunfinity Renewable Energy, the team includes John B. Billingsley as chairman and CEO and Joseph Kiwak as president and the current chief strategy and procurement officer for the company.

The company aims to provide enterprise-quality, supply chain services and products for residential and C&I solar installers, developers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and other solar professionals with direct-to-manufacturer pricing without the need for large purchases.

Strategic Solar Sourcing said that it will provide financeable products and warranties, standardised data specs, forward-thinking technology roadmap acquisition and personalised, full supply chain services.

Strategic Solar Sourcing chairman and CEO John Billingsley said: “After more than 30 years of collective experience in both wind and solar energy, ranging from residential solar installations to massive utility-scale wind and solar projects, our team recognized that small and medium-sized solar businesses are at a real disadvantage to effectively compete in this area.

“Our focus will be to give our customers access to a level of buying power and expertise that have been out of reach until now – driving down costs and making them more competitive and successful.”

Strategic Solar Sourcing will cover the entire solar supply chain lifecycle

The newly formed company’s outsourcing services will cover the entire solar supply chain lifecycle including equipment requirements and specification management, strategic sourcing, supplier management, sourcing support, operational purchasing, procurement administration and account payable administration.

The company has also partnered with top brands to offer Tier 1 modules, inverters both string and micro and all types of solar racking.

Strategic Solar Sourcing president Joseph Kiwak said: “To be competitive in today’s solar market, solar professionals need to have quality, financeable, product available when they need it, where they need it, and at the best price.

“The only way to make that happen is with an experienced supply chain team on staff. Since most small and medium-sized solar businesses are unable to acquire or afford the talent needed to deliver this level of service within their own company, they consequently struggle to compete with the larger solar firms.

“Our mission is to fill this void and provide our clients with the services, products and buying power necessary to compete in the expanding solar industry with reduced costs and increased profits.”