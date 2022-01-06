Wellheads and casing secured for 2-well campaign

Invictus Energy secures long leads for a two-well drilling campaign. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Invictus Energy Limited (“Invictus” or “the Company”), is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe.

Wellheads and Casing Long Leads Secured for Drilling Program

Invictus is pleased to confirm that it has secured the necessary casing, wellheads and ancillary long lead items for a 2-well drilling program commencing in May 2022.

Bidding Process for Well Services Contract Completed and Award in Progress

The Company has completed an extensive tendering exercise for integrated well services contract including cementing, directional drilling, logging while drilling, drilling fluids and wireline services for the upcoming drilling campaign. The formal award of the contract is expected shortly.

Invictus Managing Director Scott Macmillan commented:

“We are very pleased with the way the drilling program is coming together with Invictus securing the wellheads and casing long lead items for a high impact 2-well drilling program. We are now finalising the well services contract award and working to execute the binding rig agreement with Exalo for the #202 drilling rig. Invictus remains on track for the upcoming drilling campaign to commence in May 2022. We are planning for a successful drilling campaign, which if transpires will be a transformational event for both Invictus and Zimbabwe.”

Source: Company Press Release