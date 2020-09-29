Primero will operate in an integrated partnership with Mineral Technologies, a subsidiary of Downer Group, and specialist mineral sands engineer and technology provider, to deliver the turn-key solution

Strandline Resources is pleased to announce that it has taken another important step towards development of its Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia by appointing Primero Group as preferred contractor to design and build the core processing plant infrastructure for the project.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and performance testing of the Wet Concentration Plant (WCP), Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) and associated processing circuits.

Primero is a proven EPC contractor with expertise in engineering and delivery of advanced mineral processing facilities. Primero will operate in an integrated partnership with Mineral Technologies (a subsidiary of Downer Group, and specialist mineral sands engineer and technology provider) to deliver the turn-key solution.

As preferred contractor, the parties have now started Front End Engineering Design as an extension to the initial ECI phase in preparation for construction. During ECI, the parties will compile final contract documentation to the satisfaction of Strandline and Coburn’s lenders, based on a fixed price, fixed schedule EPC arrangement.

The Coburn WCP is designed to beneficiate the heavy minerals (ilmenite, leucoxene, rutile, zircon and monazite) and reject the non-valuable, lighter minerals through multiple stages of high-capacity gravity separation and classification. The rich Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) produced from the WCP will be transported to the MSP and stockpiled ready for processing. The WCP infrastructure is relocatable and is planned to be moved several times during the mine life as the mine advances along the orebody. The MSP design comprises conventional electrostatic separation, gravity and magnetic fractionation to recover a range of premium-quality final products, including chloride ilmenite, rutile, premium zircon and zircon concentrate.

Early this year, Strandline announced a series of binding offtake agreements with some of world’s largest mineral sands consumers across America, Europe and China.

This appointment follows Strandline’s recent A$18.5 million equity raising to advance early works development activities while finalising the balance of project funding. Strandline continues to make solid progress towards definitive finance documentation and conditions precedent for the NAIF A$150m loan facility1 and is advancing discussions on the commercial debt tranche which is expected to stand alongside.

Strandline Managing Director Luke Graham said the appointment marked another key step in its strategy to bring Coburn into production and establishes an important relationship with leading service providers in Primero and Mineral Technologies.

