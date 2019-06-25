Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, together with its consortium partners, was awarded a 4-year framework agreement for plant turnaround services by Ecopetrol for its Barrancabermeja and Cartagena refineries in Colombia.

Image: Stork consortium awarded 4-year framework agreement for plant turnaround services. Photo: courtesy of Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.

The Colombia-based consortium includes Stork as the international lead partner, Rampint as the local partner in Barrancabermeja and Servimant as the local partner in Cartagena. The agreement also includes two extension options for an additional two years each. Both refineries supply fuel to meet Colombia’s national and export product needs. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2019.

“Stork is extremely pleased that Ecopetrol has awarded this new turnaround contract that includes these two important refineries,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “The ongoing partnership with Ecopetrol has grown over the years due to mutual trust and collaboration and is built upon both companies’ commitment to safety, integrity, excellence and teamwork. Stork will apply its full portfolio of professional solutions as part of this contract including a range of innovative products and techniques.”

Stork’s local offices in Barrancabermeja and Cartagena will lead the work, which is due to begin in September. The scope of work includes providing turnaround maintenance services on the plant process units during scheduled plant shutdown periods. In addition, the contract also includes emergency works and other preventive and corrective maintenance services to support Ecopetrol with further refinery performance optimization.

Stork has been providing maintenance and turnaround services to the Barrancabermeja refinery since 2013.

Source: Company Press Release