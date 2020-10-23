The consortium of Vergnet and SNS Niger, has signed an EPC contract with SWPL to construct a Solar PV Battery Storage and Diesel Genset based hybrid power plant in Agadez, Niger

Sterling and Wilson to build solar and storage plant in Niger. (Credit: Pixabay/torstensimon.)

Sterling and Wilson (SWPL), India’s leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has announced that its Hybrid & Energy Storage division (HES), in consortium partnership with French EPC company Vergnet and SNS Niger, has signed an EPC contract to construct a Solar PV Battery Storage and Diesel Genset based hybrid power plant in Agadez, Niger, in West Africa. Tendered by The Nigerian Electricity Company (NIGELEC), the project consists of 18.9MWp solar + 11.55MWh/3.0 MVA battery energy storage system (BESS) + 6.54 MVA (2.18 x 3 MVA) diesel generator and 20 kV substation, and evacuation line up to the Nigelec Substation in Agadez. The consortium will also be responsible for a two-year operation and maintenance (O&M) service of the power plant.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the electrical network of the city of Agadez, which does not allow the evacuation of electricity to and within the city, and the electrification of the neighbouring hamlet of Tibinitene.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Thakur, CEO – Hybrid & Energy Storage, Sterling and Wilson, said, “We are extremely delighted to have secured another prestigious opportunity in Africa after successfully commissioning Nigeria’s first solar storage hybrid power plant, which is also Africa’s largest battery energy storage system. Hybrid energy solutions is a huge opportunity as many power generation and distribution companies in places like Africa are moving into renewables.”

“As one of the leading turnkey EPC solution providers globally, with project management, engineering and delivery expertise of over 11 GW of diversified energy offerings across geographies, along with our consortium partners, we are committed to deliver this project well on-time, fully complying with the stringent quality and safety standards,” added Mr. Deepak Thakur.

Source: Company Press Release