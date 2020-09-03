The technology will be utilised for a 3.2GW power plant project at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta

Stena Power sign agreement with DOE for Vietnam LNG project. (Credit: Stena Power & LNG Solutions.)

Stena Power & LNG Solutions and Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) have entered into a technology licence agreement for a LNG to power project in Vietnam.

The agreement has been signed for the utilisation of Stena’s proprietary jetty-less LNG receiving and regas technology for the offshore LNG to power project in the Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam.

Estimated to cost approximately £3.4bn ($4.3bn), the Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project will be developed and operated by DOE.

Under the deal, DOE will utilise Stena’s floating jetty-less autonomous transfer system (ATS) and self-installing regas platform (SRP) solutions for the 3.2GW power plant project at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta.

Stena Power & LNG Solutions chief technology officer Svein Hellesmark said: “We are honored to play a key part in this important and large-scale energy infrastructure project in Vietnam.

“This award demonstrates the trust DOE and its partners have in our Jetty-Less LNG technology.

“We have been cooperating closely with DOE on this groundbreaking project for more than 2 years which has been an extraordinarily interesting and inspiring journey.

“At Stena we offer innovative solutions across the LNG value chain. Our Jetty-Less LNG technology is complemented by considerable LNG competence and experience in new-building project support, ship management and marine engineering.”

Stena’s SRP solution uses robust jack-up platform technology

Stena’s Jetty-Less ATS comprises all the required equipment, systems and safety features which are normally installed on a jetty.

Its SRP is a LNG regasification solution that is capable of meeting increasing demand for small, mid and conventional size LNG receiving terminals.

The solution uses robust jack-up platform technology which is combined with a LNG regasification system.