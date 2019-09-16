Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, which is owned by Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, operates the offshore Sakhalin-2 development

Image: STATS Group has signed MoU to provide technology to Russia. Photo: courtesy of STATS Group.

UK-based pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group has signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sakhalin Energy and OOO INTRA Services Company on a gas project in Russia.

The MoU will increase the company’s presence on Sakhalin-2, Russia’s first offshore gas project.

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, which is owned by Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi, operates the offshore Sakhalin-2 development.

Sakhalin Energy CEO Roman Dashkov said: “Adoption of cutting-edge technologies that can guarantee safe and efficient operation of our production facilities is an important component of the comprehensive execution of the Sakhalin-2 project, which is unparalleled in its technical complexity among global oil and gas projects.

“Despite the current political and economic climate, we strive to ensure utmost reliability of our equipment and systems, as well as to promote an increase in the local content of services, including highly specialised ones, through expansion of cooperation with our key Russian and foreign partners.”

The infrastructure of the project includes three offshore platforms, an onshore processing facility, 300 km of offshore pipelines and 1,600km of onshore pipelines, an LNG plant and an oil export terminal.

STATS personnel to work together with Russian partners

The MoU allows STATS personnel to work together with Russian partners to implement projects for the maintenance, hydraulic testing, tie-in, isolations and shut-off of the pipelines.

Additionally, the agreement is expected to help in building long-term cooperation with a gradual increase in the Russian content and local production of STATS-supplied technology.

STATS Group CEO Leigh Howarth said: “In recent years we have developed a mutually beneficial relationship with Sakhalin Energy and I am delighted this MoU formalises our partnership and lays the foundations for working more closely with Sakhalin Energy and OOO Intra Services on key pipeline projects.

“Sakhalin-2, as a large and technically challenging project, provides an excellent opportunity for assisting our partners in increasing Russian content.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, STATS Group operates globally.