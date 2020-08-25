The first stage of the project will generate about 450MW of clean energy

Clarke Creek to sell 348MW wind power to Stanwell. (Credit: Pixabay/Jose Antonio Alba.)

Stanwell, a Queensland government –owned power generating company, has signed a power purchase agreement to buy 348MW portion of the electricity generated from the Clarke Creek wind farm in Australia.

To be located 150km northwest of Rockhampton and 150km south of Mackay in the Isaac and Livingstone Shire council areas, the first stage of the project will generate about 450MW of clean energy.

Developed by Lacour Energy and Goldwind, the first stage of the wind farm will feature 101 turbines.

The project has already received necessary state and federal government approvals.

The first stage of the project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power about 320,000 Queensland homes.

Clarke Creek is a hybrid project

Clarke Creek is a hybrid project which includes both a wind farm and a solar farm. It will include up to 195 wind turbines, with a total output of over 800MW, a solar facility with up to 400MW capacity, along with a battery energy storage.

It is being developed with a total cost of about AUD1.5bn ($1.08bn) and once operational in late 2022, it could generate enough clean energy to power 590,000 Australian homes.