Funded in partnership with U.S. Light Energy, project will provide clean, renewable energy for Saratoga County businesses and residents

Image: Standard Solar inaugurates first community solar project in New York. Photo: Courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

Standard Solar, a leading solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today marked the completion of its first community solar project in New York (NY). The project was developed by U.S. Light Energy, a leading New York solar energy company, and subscribed by Common Energy. Standard Solar will own and operate the community solar farm. Local and state representatives, solar advocates and project partners gathered today at the Sugar Hill Solar Farm in Clifton Park, NY to celebrate.

The 7-megawatt (MW), ground-mounted solar project located on 40 acres of land on the Sugar-Hill/Sugar-View Farm on Sugar Hill Road is expected to produce more than 8.6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually.

As a participant in New York State’s Community Solar Program, the project will provide homeowners, renters, and businesses with the benefits of solar energy without the cost of equipment, installation and maintenance. Common Energy subscribed the project through local partnerships and outreach across the Capital Region. The Sugar Hill project will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 500 homes, preventing over 3.2 million pounds of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of approximately 40,000 fully grown trees. Participants in the program will receive clean energy credits on their National Grid bill each month and will save on average $10-20 per month for up to 20 years. Homeowners, renters and businesses in the area that are interested in the program should contact Common Energy, which is subscribing additional projects across the region.

“We are excited that through our financial strength, project development expertise and strong partnerships we are bringing the first community solar project to the residents of Clifton Park,” said Scott Wiater, President & CEO, Standard Solar. “We’re committed to building on this momentum and replicating its success with additional community solar projects throughout New York and the U.S.”

“We are pleased to be part of this important project that brings real economic and environmental benefits to the entire community,” said Common Energy’s Founder and CEO, Richard Keiser. “Affordable clean energy has never been easier to access, and we are proud to enable residents and businesses across the region this opportunity to save money and lower carbon emissions.”

The project received over $1.6 million in funding from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s NY-Sun initiative, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).