The transmission link is expected to allow the new renewable electricity generators on Shetland to export low carbon electricity to the GB market

SSEN resubmits proposal for 600MW Shetland transmission link. (Credit: SSE)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN Transmission) is seeking regulatory approval for the proposed 600MW Shetland transmission link.

The electricity transmission company has resubmitted its application for the transmission link to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem).

The transmission link, which connects Kergord on the Shetland Isles to Noss Head on the Scottish mainland, is expected to allow the new renewable electricity generators on Shetland to export low carbon electricity to the GB market.

SSEN said that the link is also expected to secure Shetland’s future electricity security of supply, as Lerwick Power Station, Shetland’s main power source, is anticipated to cease its operations in 2025.

The link will also facilitate the unlocking of Shetland’s renewables potential and offering the islands access to the main GB transmission system.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald said: “We have submitted a robust investment case to Ofgem which makes it clear that a 600MW link remains the most economic, efficient and timely option to secure Shetland’s future energy needs.

“Whilst we have listened to calls to consider delaying investment to develop a bigger link, our analysis shows that a bigger link would not be economic or efficient and would create a delay of at least two years, jeopardising the potential of any transmission link to Shetland proceeding.”

Shetland transmission link to come online in 2024

The firm said that the link will also enable the supply of low carbon electricity to Shetland’s oil and gas industry, as the sector steps up efforts to decarbonise its electricity demand requirements.

It also said that transmission link remains conditional on the 457MW Viking Energy wind farm reaching a positive final investment decision.

The Shetland transmission link is scheduled to be energised and operational by April 2024.

In 2018, the firm along with the construction company Balfour Beatty had energised the connection for the Dorenell Wind Farm in Moray, which added 220MW to the transmission system.