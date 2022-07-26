SRG Global has secured a five-year term contract with Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) at its Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mine (KCGM) gold operations in Western Australia (WA)

SRG Global Secures Term Contracts with Northern Star Resources. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

SRG Global Ltd (‘SRG Global’ or ‘the Company’) (ASX: SRG) is pleased to announce that it has secured term contracts with Northern Star and Meridian Energy valued at ~$90m.

The Northern Star term contract has a duration of five years and the scope of works includes the provision of geotechnical ground support, rock fall protection systems, depressurisation drilling and rope access services at the KCGM gold operations in WA. The contract will commence immediately and is expected to complete in 2027.

The Meridian Energy term contract has a duration of seven years and the scope of works includes the provision of painting / coatings, rope access, engineering, general asset maintenance and repair services for Meridian Energy’s hydro and wind assets across NZ. The contract will commence immediately and is expected to complete in 2029.

David Macgeorge, Managing Director, commented: “We are very pleased to have been awarded these significant contracts with Northern Star and Meridian Energy. The Northern Star contract continues SRG Global’s over 25 year history at the Kalgoorlie Super Pit and provides a platform to further strengthen our relationship with Northern Star through the provision of geotechnical services. The Meridian Energy contract builds on our seven year history together and I am proud of our team being selected to maintain these critical assets in the Renewables sector.”

