Image: sPower has completed the Antelope DSR 3 solar project in California. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578/Pixabay.

sPower, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), today announced that the company completed its latest addition to its solar portfolio in Lancaster, California. Antelope DSR 3 is a 20-Megawatt (MW) AC solar energy project, constructed by Cupertino Electric, Inc., a California-based company.

The project, located in California’s Antelope Valley, will provide energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) under a long-term power purchase agreement.

With offices in San Francisco, Long Beach and Lancaster, sPower has nearly 100 employees in California and provides operations and maintenance services to all its California projects.

“This is an exciting moment for sPower. This project brings us to more than 1,200 MW of solar energy production in the state of California,” said Ryan Galeria, VP of Solar Development at sPower. “We are proud to be the largest solar energy company in the Antelope Valley and have been operating here for the past nine years. We’ve partnered with more than twenty local organizations since we’ve started operations in the Antelope Valley and are committed to continuing our strong partnership with the community.”

The expected electricity generated by the Antelope DSR 3 Solar Project, at full capacity, is enough to meet the consumption of up to 7,300 average California homes.

