Sonnedix buys 112MW PV portfolio in Spain. (Credit: LCEC from Pixabay.)

UK-based Independent solar power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has closed the acquisition of a 112MWp Spanish solar PV portfolio from Circle Energy, Faleuma, and Ríos Renovables.

The portfolio comprises seven solar PV projects, all located in Valladolid province in north-western Spain, in a well-advanced stage of development.

Sonnedix intends to commence construction works at the PV plants in the fourth quarter this year, through Ríos Renovables as EPC contractor.

Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann said: “This acquisition is testament to Sonnedix’s commitment to the Spanish market and further demonstrates our appetite for growth in this, and other OECD countries.

“We are very proud of our active role in pushing the energy transition forward and expanding the use of clean, renewable energy.”

Sonnedix is engaged in developing, building and operating solar power plants worldwide, with a total capacity of over 4.6GW, including a development pipeline of more than 2GW.

The solar IPP operates more than 150 projects across Spain, totalling 365MW, and has almost 770MW under construction or various stages of development.

Last week, the company has closed the acquisition of a 11.4MW solar PV portfolio in Italy, from Swiss real estate and solar energy investor ZHC, for an undisclosed amount.

The portfolio includes ten ground-mounted solar farms located in Tuscany and Apulia, which have been operating since 2010-2012, benefiting from Italy’s feed-in-tariff regime.

Last month, Sonnedix has obtained an environmental permit for the 150MWp Tres Cruces solar project in the Atacama region in Chile.

Chile’s environmental evaluation service (SEA) has granted the Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) for the solar project.

RCA certifies that the project complies with environmental regulations and can be executed, said the company.

Construction work at the project is expected to start by 2023 and will be completed in 2024, during which, the company is expected to create 295 new jobs.