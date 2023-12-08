The portfolio includes five ground-mounted solar PV plants, dubbed Cowley Complex, Gonerby Solar, Winkburn Solar Farm, Gammaton Solar and Lawns Solar, and will be developed by Ameresco Sunel Energy, a joint venture between Ameresco and Sunel Group

The portfolio includes five ground-mounted solar PV plants. (Credit: Sonnedix)

UK-based renewable energy firm Sonnedix has started construction on a 300MW portfolio of solar PV projects across the UK, which the company acquired in December last year.

The portfolio includes five ground-mounted solar PV plants, dubbed Cowley Complex, Gonerby Solar, Winkburn Solar Farm, Gammaton Solar and Lawns Solar.

The projects, ranging between 120MW and 20MW in size, will be developed by Ameresco Sunel Energy, a joint venture between Ameresco and Sunel Group.

The construction of the solar portfolio is expected to reach completion by early 2025.

Upon completion, the projects are anticipated to generate around 300,000MWh of renewable electricity annually, adequate to power 85,000 UK homes and eliminate 58,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann said: “We are excited to be executing our UK pipeline, contributing to the UK’s overall supply of clean energy and energy security.

“Accelerating the energy transition requires action and effort among many groups, and we are delighted to work with Ameresco and Sunel, who we know have a track record of successful clean energy projects.”

Sonnedix said that its portfolio of five solar projects is already fully contracted under the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

The scheme provides a guaranteed electricity price for 15 years, through contracts with the Low Carbon Contracts Company.

In April this year, Canada-based renewable energy company Ameresco and Greece-based solar projects developer Sunel Group jointly established Ameresco Sunel Energy.

Ameresco Sunel Energy aims to develop more than 1.5GWp of renewable energy projects in the UK, Greece, Italy, Spain and Romania.

Ameresco executive vice president and West/Europe general manager Britta MacIntosh said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sunel as Sonnedix converts its UK project pipeline to deliver positive clean energy results that will benefit many individuals across the UK.

“Solar energy solutions are a critical part of the clean energy transition, and we are so happy to work with partners who feel just as passionately about tackling decarbonization goals.”

Sunel CEO Konstantinos Zygouras said: “Projects like this reignite our passion and dedication to our mission, which is rooted in providing world-class renewable energy projects that support the local communities we serve while making significant improvements that benefit the environment.”