Solitaire is up and running with pipelay on the Karish project offshore Israel after a successful 2.5-km pull-in at Dor (alongside the Allseas-installed Leviathan pipelines). Over the next few weeks, she will lay 90 km of export gas pipeline in water depths up to 1750 m, ending with a 100-tonne end structure (PLET). To ensure 24-hour production, she will be fed a continuous supply of some 7500 joints by our supply vessels Alegria, Felicity and Fortress during the project.
Source: Company Press Release