SOCAR embarks on digital field project based on SAP UFAM solution. (Credit: mhouge from Pixabay)

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has launched a digital field project, which involves the digital transformation of its oil and gas production by deploying the SAP UFAM solution.

The start of the industrial operation of the solution is slated for June 2020, said the Azerbaijani oil and gas company.

SAP UFAM is a joint solution of SAP and Russian IT firm OIS, which combines production processes in a single system and will be integrated into the digital core of the enterprise – SAP ERP.

Powered by SAP Hana, OIS UFAM is a digital upstream platform that enables the automation of the consolidation of information pertaining to all activities in oil and gas field operations.

SOCAR field development vice-president Yashar Latifov said: “SOCAR strives to use advanced technologies in business processes and production, while setting industry standards for oil production and supporting the government policy on digitalization of the economy.

“The implementation of UFAM platform will consolidate disparate data from various production systems. It will carry out integrated analysis to ensure that wells are operated in accordance with the approved potential, and also optimize geological and technical measures.”

A consolidated team from Azerbaijani company, SAP Digital Business Services, OIS, and Caspian Innovation Center, a joint venture of SOCAR and IBM, are said to be creating a single data source. This data source is expected to enable integrated planning, modelling, analysis and tracking of all oil production processes.

By launching the SAP UFAM for industrial exploitation, the Azerbaijani oil and gas company will achieve the goal of a standardised approach to planning, which will ensure performance record of all production services impact the output. As a result, the intraday shortage is expected to be reduced significantly.

The digital field project is also anticipated to help the company achieve the goal of realizing a permanent asset model in the integrated modeling subsystem to help with decision making and calculating the pattern of static and also dynamic constraints.

Furthermore, all business facilities such as well, pipeline, energy facilities, ground equipment, and others will be shown on the map of monitoring panel in real mood with a presentation of their passport, target and presently used operation parameters.

SAP CIS CEO Dmitriy Pilipenko said: “SAP UFAM is the first product developed in the CIS and included in the global SAP price list. This means that the solution meets high international standards and local customer needs as well.

“The system takes into account many indicators in its work, from the reservoir to the oil delivery unit, which allows us to transform production processes.”