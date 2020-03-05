The Formosa 2 project represents SMC’s 5th Marine Coordination contract award in Taiwan

SMC has secured marine coordination on Formosa 2 offshore windfarm. (Credit: enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay)

SMC has secured a contract to provide holistic Marine Coordination services to the Formosa 2 offshore windfarm in Taiwan.

The Formosa 2 project represents SMC’s 5th Marine Coordination contract award in Taiwan and the company’s 40th globally.

As with the Formosa 1 (phase 2) project, SMC will work with SeaPlanner and local communications company, Mercury Data Systems, to deliver a comprehensive marine coordination solution, comprising design, communications infrastructure, marine management software and service delivery throughout the duration of the construction phase.

In-line with Formosa 2 and SMC’s commitment to training and developing local talent, SMC will be integrating Taiwanese nationals within the Marine Coordination team. Local personnel will work alongside SMC’s experienced marine professionals, developing key practical and theoretical skillsets and providing a vital point of liaison for local authorities and third parties.

SMC Taiwan Manager, Dean Coates, commented, “Taiwan remains a key area of focus for SMC and we are extremely pleased to be able to build upon our early success and lessons learned in the region. As a company, we are proud of our track record in developing personnel and indeed in training local people. We now have a strong pipeline of work established in Taiwan for the coming years and it’s fantastic that we’ve been able to recruit locally, delivering knowledge and expertise that can hopefully benefit the region and its people for many years”.

Formosa 2 is jointly owned by Macquarie, Swancor and Jera and will consist of 47 Siemens Gamesa 8.0 – 167 turbines, located four kilometres offshore of Miaoli County in the Taiwan Strait. The 367MW project will become one of the largest offshore windfarms in Taiwan once it is commissioned.”

Source: Company Press Release