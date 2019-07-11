SMC have successfully completed confined space and structural inspection works at the Gunfleet Sands Windfarm Offshore Substation on behalf of Transmission Investment and TC Gunfleet Sands OFTO Ltd.

Image: JDR Cables signs MOU with Taya Group. Photo: Courtesy of Jack Hunter/Unsplash

Gunfleet Sands, based roughly 7km from the coast of Clacton-on-Sea in the United Kingdom, consists of 48 WTGs with a total operating capacity of 172MW. The site represents familiar territory for SMC, who had a strong involvement during the construction phase, working with the windfarm turbine assets owner, Orsted (formerly DONG Energy).

SMC Operations Director, Dean Coates, commented, “we were extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with Transmission Investment on this project and hope to continue to build on this relationship in the coming years. Our Inspection and Maintenance division has seen significant growth in recent years, and this is another important step as we continue to gain valuable experience in-field”.

Transmission Investment’s Asset Manager stated, “Transmission Investment have been impressed with the professionalism in both the preparation and execution. SMC’s strong foundation as Health and Safety consultants produced a comprehensive planning for the project. Along with experience and competency of the onsite personnel it all resulted in what could have been a challenging confined space project running very smoothly”.

Source: Company Press Release