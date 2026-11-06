Lyra is planned as a fast-track project, aiming for first oil in 2028. Credit: TORs90/Shutterstock.com.

SLB OneSubsea has been selected by Aker BP to provide subsea production systems, umbilicals and related services for the Lyra field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Lyra field, previously known as Kjøttkake, is situated in the northern North Sea, about 44km from the Gjøa platform offshore Norway.

It will use a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure and standardised subsea technology.

The companies stated that this approach is intended to reduce development complexity, improve execution efficiency and accelerate the timeline to initial production.

SLB OneSubsea operates as a joint venture (JV) between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7.

SLB OneSubsea CEO Mads Hjelmeland said: “Lyra shows what is possible with fast-track field development.

“Working together from the earliest stages allows us to shape development strategies around our customers’ priorities and create new opportunities for offshore resources.”

Aker BP and SLB OneSubsea have worked together for nearly ten years through an alliance model.

This collaboration extended to the early stages of the Lyra project, where the companies jointly shaped the field’s development strategy.

Lyra is scheduled as a fast-track development, with first oil targeted for 2028, three years after the field’s discovery.

The partners say the project offers a framework for quicker field development and could act as a prototype for future projects on the NCS.

Aker BP senior vice president Marte Mogstad said: “Our alliance with SLB OneSubsea, combined with standardised subsea technology, has been central to how we are developing Lyra.

“The project demonstrates how we together can make marginal resources economically viable through fast track execution, with three years from discovery to first oil.”

In September 2026, SLB OneSubsea also secured a contract to provide subsea production systems for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique’s offshore Rovuma Basin.