Once fully commissioned, the Swedish offshore wind project will have the potential to produce between 3TWh and 3.5TWh of clean energy per year, representing approximately 70% of the current electricity requirements in Gävleborg county

Rendering of Skyborn Renewables’ Storgrundet offshore wind farm. (Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Germany-based offshore wind company Skyborn Renewables has secured the environmental permit to develop the 1GW Storgrundet offshore wind farm in Sweden.

Granted by Swedish Land and Environment Court, the permit allows for a maximum of 51 wind turbines. The permit marks a significant milestone in realising the Swedish offshore wind farm, said Skyborn Renewables.

The company said that bringing the Storgrundet offshore wind project online is subject to further approvals, including the permit for grid connection.

To be located about 15km from the mainland in Gävle and Söderhamn municipalities, Gävleborg County, the Swedish offshore wind project is planned to become operational before the end of 2030.

Once fully commissioned, the Storgrundet project will have the potential to produce between 3TWh and 3.5TWh of clean energy per year. This represents approximately 70% of the current electricity requirements in Gävleborg county.

Skyborn Sweden interim managing director Hanna Magnusson said: “We welcome the Court’s decision, which constitutes a central milestone for Storgrundet Offshore and brings us closer to realising this long-planned project. We will now focus on securing the remaining permits.

“At a time when the demand for fossil-free electricity is at its peak, Storgrundet will contribute significantly to Sweden’s clean energy transition.”

Earlier this year, Skyborn Renewables submitted separate permit applications to the Swedish government to build the 3.9GW Eystrasalt offshore wind farm and the 2.8GW Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm in the Bothnian Sea.

Once completed, the Eystrasalt and Fyrskeppet projects are expected to generate 15TWh and 8 TWh-11TWh of clean energy, respectively, per annum.

Last month, the offshore wind company and its partners secured an extended financing agreement to wrap up the construction of the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.