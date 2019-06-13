Six Flags Great Adventure and its partner KDC Solar stated that the 23.5-megawatt solar project built and operated by KDC Solar is complete and will power the theme park with solar energy.

Image: Six Flags Great Adventure to be powered by solar energy. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay

The project ranks as New Jersey’s largest net metered solar project and distinguishes Six Flags Great Adventure as one of the world’s first solar-powered theme parks.

“This is a thrilling day for our company. This project represents a giant step toward becoming a net-zero carbon facility,” said Six Flags Great Adventure Park President John Winkler. “Clean energy is right for the environment and our future, and we look forward to decades of environmental stewardship with our partner, KDC Solar.”

Key features of the solar project include:

11 MW of solar carports over three sprawling parking lots;

12.5 MW on 40 acres of ground-mounted solar panels;

Net metering system that allows Six Flags to generate its own clean energy and export power into the grid to serve nearby homes and businesses;

Dramatic reduction of the park’s reliance on harmful fossil fuels;

Preservation of more than 200 acres of forest, wetlands and wetlands transition areas; and

Utilization of more than 99,000 hours of union labor by KDC Solar in constructing this project.

As conservationists for 45 years, Six Flags Great Adventure has cared for more than 70 different species of animals, including some that are endangered and even extinct in the wild.

The Jackson theme park recycles more than 60 percent of its annual waste, including manure, paper, plastic, wood and mixed garbage. In addition, it has been converting to recycled furniture products, such as tables and park benches comprised of recycled plastic. The theme park eliminated the use of paper towels in favor of energy-efficient hand dryers and is firmly committed to other energy-saving programs.

“We are continually searching for new ways to operate more efficiently and enhance our role as good stewards of the environment,” Winkler said.

“Six Flags demonstrated its unwavering commitment to clean, solar power by its steadfast partnership with us throughout this process,” said President and CEO of KDC Solar Alan Epstein. “This groundbreaking project perfectly aligns with both Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Senate and Assembly’s support of renewable solar energy. We look forward to a long, continued partnership with Six Flags Great Adventure.”

Source: Company Press Release