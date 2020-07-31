The projects will include 500MW of floating solar capacity at its reservoir in thermal plant and other large water bodies

India aims to have 100GW of installed solar capacity by 2022. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Singareni Collieries (SCCL), a state-owned coal mining company, is planning to build 800MW of solar power projects in Telangana, a state in India.

The plan includes the development of 500MW of floating solar capacity at its reservoir in thermal plant and other large water bodies.

Singareni Collieries chairman and managing director N Sridhar was quoted by The Hindu BusinessLine as saying: “Singareni is trying to set up 800 MW of solar power in the State, including floating solar plants across phases.”

As part of the plan, Singareni, with the help of TS Renewable Energy Development, has submitted the proposal for floating solar power plants for the State approval, the publication said.

Singareni synchronises 30MW solar farm to grid at Manuguru

Additionally, Singareni Collieries has synchronised 30MW solar plant to the grid at Manuguru in Bhadradra-Kothagudem district, Telangana.

The move, which forms part of the company’s wider plan to install 300MW of solar PV capacity, bring Singareni’s total installed solar capacity to 40MW.

The firm has already commissioned a 10MW solar project on the site of its thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district.

The first phase of the 300MW solar installation plan involves the development of 129MW solar capacity.

Sridhar added: “As part of the 300 MW solar power plants taken up for construction by Singareni, 30 MW solar plant has been syncronised. It forms part of the 129 MW solar power plants planned in the first phase.”

Recently, India’s solar firm Vikram Solar announced plans to build 3GW solar manufacturing facility in the Tamil Nadu state.

By 2022, India has pledged to have 175GW of installed renewable energy capacity, including 100GW of solar capacity.