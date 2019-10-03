The electricity generated under the VPPA will be applied to power four of Signify’s factories and several offices throughout Poland

Image: GIG has signed a VPPA with Signify to sell electricity from Kisielice wind park in Poland. Photo: courtesy of Signify Holding.

Green Investment Group (GIG) has signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Signify to sell electricity from its 42MW Kisielice wind park in Poland.

Under the terms of the agreement, the electricity generated from the wind park will be used to power four of Signify’s factories and numerous offices across the country.

VPPA to help Signify reduce its annual carbon footprint by 73,000 tonnes

The deal will help the lighting company offset 73,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equal to removing more than 23,000 cars from the road.

Signify head of sustainability, environment, health & safety Nicola Kimm said: “This VPPA is a major milestone on our journey to become carbon neutral in 2020.

“It’s crucial for our transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity next year, as well as supporting Poland’s energy transition.”

Located 200km north of Warsaw, Kisielice wind farm been operational since 2014. The facility features 21 units of Enercon E82 turbines. The Kisielice wind farm was acquired by GIG in August.

Signify’s Polish facilities are responsible for over 25% of its global electricity footprint.

The VPPA is important in decarbonising Signify’s operations in Poland, which generates 80% of electricity from coal.

The renewable PPAs are expected to make a significant contribution to Poland’s 2030 goal of achieving 21% of the overall energy consumed from renewable sources.

GIG Europe head Edward Northam said: “ More and more firms, like Signify, are setting clear carbon-reduction targets – which is boosting demand for renewable power.

“We have a well-established track record in financing and delivering these kinds of PPAs and are delighted to have worked with Signify on our first such project in Poland.”

Lighting firm Signify was advised by Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services (ESS) on the process of identifying and selecting the project.

In August, GIG, a Macquarie Group company, had announced the acquisition of the 47MW Tysvaer Onshore Wind Farm in Norway from Spanish Power.