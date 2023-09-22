The shipment is part of an agreement with Glencore that aims to build a low carbon, environmentally and socially sustainable global lithium supply chain for electric vehicles

Sigma Lithium announces shipment of 22,500 tonnes of triple zero green lithium to Glencore. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

Sigma Lithium Corporation (“Sigma Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate, announced that it has successfully prepared 22,500 tonnes of battery-grade, carbon neutral, zero hazardous chemicals and zero tailings sustainable lithium (“Triple Zero Green Lithium”) at Vitoria Port to be shipped to Glencore.

The shipment is part of an agreement with Glencore that aims to build a low carbon, environmentally and socially sustainable global lithium supply chain for electric vehicles.

“We are delighted to partner with Sigma Lithium, as we continue to offer our customers responsibly produced, low carbon lithium,” said Robin Francois, Lithium Trader at Glencore. “This partnership also underpins our ambition to become a partner of choice for the provision of such a critical mineral to the battery and EV industry, thereby supporting the energy transition.”

“Sigma Lithium and Glencore are building an EV supply chain that is focused on providing lithium materials that are responsibly sourced in an environmentally and socially sustainable manner,” said Ana Cabral, Sigma Lithium CEO & co-Chairperson. “Given the critical role of EVs in reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation sector, Glencore and Sigma Lithium’s joint efforts are fully aligned with our clients’ approach to responsible sourcing and supply chains built in line with the ethos of the consumer of the EV.”

“At Sigma Lithium, we believe that businesses have a critical role to play in combating climate change, particularly in the mass transition to electric vehicles. Our Triple Zero Green Lithium set a high standard of sustainability to fully support the electric vehicle industry in reducing its environmental footprint. By successfully achieving net zero carbon production, we have proven that our industry can effectively embrace sustainable practices and pave the way towards a greener future,” she added.

Sigma Lithium’s Triple Zero Green Lithium: The foundation of a globally sustainable supply chain

Sigma Lithium effectively lowered its carbon footprint with a series of pioneering initiatives, paving the way forward for the metals & mining sector.

The Company’s Triple Zero Green Lithium is produced at its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant at its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil, the first lithium project in the world without a tailings dam. With 100% dry-stacked tailings and the absence of hazardous chemical products for processing lithium, the Company is preventing water and soil contamination and contributing to the preservation of rivers and forests in the region.

The Company’s main achievements towards abating its carbon footprint include:

Zero tailings: 100% dry stacked tailings, with all by-products eliminated through sales or upcycling to pave roads.

Zero hazardous chemicals: Utilizes Dense Medium Separation (“DMS”) at the Greentech plant, which does not utilize hazardous chemicals.

Water efficiency: Utilizes 100% sewage water for its plant, fully recirculated.

Water preservation: Preserved 100% of the Piaui Creek source of drinking water for the communities living around Sigma Lithium.

Clean renewable energy: Utilizes 100% clean renewable energy for its Greentech Plant via “behind the meter” supply agreements.

Biodiesel: Utilizes biodiesel fuel in some of its trucking fleet, with plans to increase to up to 50% by 2025.

Explosives / ANFO: Decreased explosives load with computerized load simulation strategies.

Further, due to the low carbon content of Sigma Lithium’s products, as well as its environmentally sustainable production methods, the Company’s carbon footprint was offset with carbon credits purchased from Carbonext (which are verified through Verra Verified Carbon Standard), making the shipment carbon neutral.

Source: Company Press Release