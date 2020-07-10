The company said that the turbine is specifically designed and optimised to fit for India’s extreme and changing weather conditions

The new SG 3.4-145 turbine model is an extension of the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has announced the launch of a new wind turbine model specifically designed for Indian wind power market.

The new SG 3.4-145 turbine model is an extension of the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform, which the firm has installed over 3GW across the globe.

Featuring an advanced monitoring and cooling system, the turbine is specifically designed and optimised to fit for India’s extreme and changing weather conditions.

The turbine manufacturer said that the system is designed to ensure efficient thermal conditioning and performance at high-temperature sites.

The machine is 127.5 metres tall, with a blade tip height of 200 metres, which helps it to maximize wind potential at every site.

It has been upgraded with the 145-metre rotor from Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform, increasing the swept area by 41% and annual energy production (AEP) by 48% compared to the previous SG 2.2-122, its predecessor in India.

Siemens Gamesa will start manufacturing the new model in early 2021

Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO Alfonso Faubel said: “The Indian market is evolving fast and so adapting to the new market dynamics is key to our success and long-term competitiveness. The SG 3.4-145 – an incremental innovation, is a step forward in that direction.

“The long-term fundamentals of the wind industry remain strong and this new turbine means Siemens Gamesa is uniquely positioned to help our customers achieve their renewable energy goals, reinforce our leading position in the market and accelerate the cause for renewables.”

The prototype of the new turbine model was commissioned at the Alaiz wind farm, Spain.

The firm said that it is already constructing the rotor for the turbine in India and will start manufacturing the new model in early 2021.

Recently, Siemens Gamesa announced that it is planning to shut down its blade factory located in Aoiz, Spain to improve its long-term competitiveness.