The power plant, to be constructed as a turnkey project, is expected to help meet Brittany’s demand for electricity

Image: The SGT5-4000F gas turbine, a steam turbine, and a heat-recovery steam generator from Siemens will be at the heart of the new combined cycle power plant in Landivisiau in France. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens.

German industrial manufacturing conglomerate Siemens has won a €450m (£407m) contract from Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne for a 446MW combined cycle power plant in Landivisiau in France.

Siemens will also operate and maintain the plant for 20 years.

The power plant, to be constructed as a turnkey project, will help to meet Brittany’s demand for electricity. Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing unit of Siemens, held a stake in the project, ensuring stability during the development phase.

Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne, a special-purpose company, is owned by French gas and energy provider and Total subsidiary Total Direct Énergie (TDE).

Siemens Financial Services sells stake in Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne

SFS had a 40% stake in Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne during the seven-year development phase of the project.

After the agreement came into force, SFS sold its stake to TDE as previously planned, because the latter intended to expand its share of the power generation market in France.

The power plant is scheduled for commissioning in the second half of 2021.

Total Direct Énergie CEO Xavier Caïtucoli said: “Thanks to its flexibility, our new power plant in Landivisiau will be ideal for balancing out the fluctuating infeed from wind and solar plants. It will therefore make a crucial contribution to supply security in the region.

“The efficient gas turbine technology from Siemens and their participation during the project development phase were important factors in successfully implementing this project.”

In addition to the turnkey construction, Siemens will supply an SGT5-4000F gas turbine, SST5-3000 steam turbine, SGen5-2000H generator, the heat-recovery steam generator, and the SPPA-T3000 control system.

The company, which will also operate and maintain the plant for 20 years, will provide remote diagnostic services under its Omnivise Digital Service portfolio.

Siemens Gas and Power CEO of power generation Karim Amin said: “With Landivisiau, we are developing and building a modern combined cycle power plant that will play a major role in supporting the security of electricity supply in France utilizing Siemens’ efficient and environmentally friendly technology.

“Our advanced power plant technology and our first-rate operation and maintenance services will ensure that the plant continues to operate economically and reliably for a long time to come.”