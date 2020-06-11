Siemens will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of a 1,000MW converter system and a gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation on Crete

The HVDC power bridge will enable an exchange of electricity of up to 1GW. (Credit: Pixabay/Nicole Köhler)

A consortium led by Siemens Gas and Power has secured a turnkey contract for two converter stations for the Greek high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link that will connect Crete with mainland Greece.

Greek independent power transmission operator, IPTO’s wholly owned subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection has selected Siemens and TERNA consortium for the €370m ($420.4m) contract.

The HVDC power bridge will enable an exchange of electricity of up to 1,000MW to improve the reliability of power supply and to provide integration of renewable energy sources in the power grid.

Under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, Siemens will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of a 1,000MW converter system and a gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation on Crete.

The contract also includes a 10-year service contracts for the GIS and Control and Protection systems of both the HVDC stations.

The interconnector is scheduled to be commissioned for mid-2023

Siemens Energy Transmission Division CEO Beatrix Natter said: “The Attica-Crete interconnector is another example of the added-value that Siemens Energy can offer customers to advance the global energy transition.

“I’m very proud that our proven state-of-the-art HVDC technology will enable an increased integration of renewable energy, reduce reliance on fossil fuel, and enhance grid security.”

The firm said that one of the two converter stations will be situated in the Attica region near Athens, while the other near Damasta in the north of Crete. They will be connected by a 330km-long direct-current (DC) power cable.

Additionally, Terna will provide the HV distribution systems, along with the entire civil works and the erection of all equipment of the project.

Scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2023, the interconnector will facilitate the transmission of energy from renewable resources generated on the Greek mainland to the island.

