Siemens has secured a contract from Semco Maritime to supply high-voltage equipment for a service platform of 1.6GW Mayflower Wind offshore wind farm in the US.

Under the contract, Siemens will be responsible for the supply of main electrical equipment for the electrical service platform (ESP) including three 275kV / 265MVAr shunt reactors, a 72kV HV gas insulated switchgear (GIS), three 275kV MV GIS systems, integrated conditioning monitoring system and SCADA and protection systems.

Danish companies Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime were selected by Mayflower Wind, which is a joint venture of Shell and EDP Renewables, earlier this year to design and construct the electrical service platform of the offshore project Mayflower.

The offshore wind farm is situated in a federal lease area about 40.2km south of Nantucket, Massachusetts in the US.

Semco Maritime Renewable Energy senior vice president Carsten Nielsen said: “At Semco Maritime, we have for a number of years created a very strong track record to deliver competitive quality projects in electrical infrastructure for offshore wind.”

Siemens said that the system solution is specially designed to significantly reduce the size and weight of the platform, lessening the need for the use of steel in the construction.

Furthermore, the firm has planned to deliver the components for Semco Maritime by 2022.

Siemens Energy Transmission division CEO Beatrix Natter said: “We are proud of the opportunity to bring our expertise in offshore transmission to Mayflower Wind, a project that will lead the way for increasing the share of clean, renewable energy in the U.S. energy mix.

“The offshore Center of Competence in Denmark did an outstanding job in creating a comprehensive, tailor-made solution for this exciting new project, making the best use of our broad transmission portfolio.”

