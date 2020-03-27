The Vietnamese wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power over 240,000 households when it comes online next year

Siemens Gamesa wins turbine order in Vietnam. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has been selected by Hoa Thang Energy, a special-purpose company, to supply turbines for the 113MW Hoa Thang 1.2 wind farm in Vietnam.

Expected to be commissioned next year, the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than 240,000 Vietnamese households.

For the order, Siemens Gamesa has agreed to supply 25 of its SG 4.5-145 turbines for the wind farm. The supply order also includes a 10-year long-term service agreement.

Located in the Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province, the Hoa Thang wind farm is being developed by Hoa Thang Energy, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s construction group Trading Construction Works Organization (WTO).

Siemens Gamesa APAC Onshore business unit CEO Richard Paul Luijendijk said: “With an accumulated installation of 101 GW, Siemens Gamesa can leverage its global expertise and footprint to partner with Hoa Thang Energy to develop one of the largest wind farms in Vietnam.

“As market scale and financing are helping to unlock potential in Vietnam, we are committed to supporting our Vietnamese customers to accelerate the penetration of renewable energy and bring clean power for generations to come.”

Vietnam aims to develop 6GW in wind power by 2030

Vietnam is a fast-growing economy, whose demand for electricity is increasing at 10% annually. The government estimates that the total power generating capacity in the country will reach between 125GW and 130GW by 2030, up from 46GW in 2018.

In order to reduce climate concerns, the government is aiming for renewable energy to account for 15-20% of the total energy output by 2030 and has also established a target of developing 6GW in wind capacity for the same time frame.

Earlier this month, the Spanish company was selected as the preferred supplier by Ørsted for its German North Sea offshore wind farms including 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and the 242 MW Gode Wind 3.

For these projects, the company will supply its new SG 11.0-200 DD turbines, upon receiving a firm order. The selection is subject to the final investment decision by Ørsted.